Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,104,000 after buying an additional 2,249,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after buying an additional 882,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,833,000 after buying an additional 628,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,127.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 392,709 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 261,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

