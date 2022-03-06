Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $35,309.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

