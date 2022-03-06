Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.63 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.46 ($0.09). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,303,791 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £42.06 million and a P/E ratio of -66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.63.
About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)
