Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.68.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

