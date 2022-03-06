Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after acquiring an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,840. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.