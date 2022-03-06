Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,918 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Endo International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Endo International by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Endo International plc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

