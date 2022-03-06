Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.17. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 116,289 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Energy Fuels by 7,580.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Energy Fuels by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 131,107 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

