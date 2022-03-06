Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.17. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 116,289 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.46.
About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
