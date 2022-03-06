EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in EnerSys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,693,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

