Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $3,383,843.04 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $3,383,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

