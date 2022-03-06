Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

