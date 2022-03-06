Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,599. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

