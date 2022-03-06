Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.