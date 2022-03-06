Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $1,714,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.