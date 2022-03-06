Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.