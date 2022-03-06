Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.57.
Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.
In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
