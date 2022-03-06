Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after buying an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,474,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

