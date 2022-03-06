Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $31,474,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

