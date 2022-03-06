Ergo Hits One Day Volume of $694,004.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $99.96 million and approximately $694,004.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00007897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,541.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.75 or 0.06739129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00265956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.00743399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00069723 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00427345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00297997 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “



