ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $56.81 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.