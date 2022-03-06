Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $6,058,677.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00.

Etsy stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

