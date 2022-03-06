Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

NYSE:EURN opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

