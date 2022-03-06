Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

