Evercore ISI Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $344.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average of $317.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $17,158,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

