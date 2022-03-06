Exagen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23,708% compared to the typical volume of 12 call options.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

