Exagen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23,708% compared to the typical volume of 12 call options.
Shares of XGN stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.18.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exagen (XGN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.