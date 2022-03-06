Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. 22,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 198,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

