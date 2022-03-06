extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $144,671.11

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $144,671.11 and $9,722.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.42 or 0.99893591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00226334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00140759 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00272183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003090 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030706 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.