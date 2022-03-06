EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 210,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $470,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

