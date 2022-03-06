EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.44 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 210,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $470,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
