F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to announce $634.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $646.80 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $645.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

FFIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.78. The stock had a trading volume of 476,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,938. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,053 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

