Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 555 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.
Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
