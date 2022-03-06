Family Capital Trust Co Acquires 555 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,100. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.