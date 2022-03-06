Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $945.19

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $945.19 and traded as high as $949.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $948.00, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $935.60.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

