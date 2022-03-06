Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.37 Million

Brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to post $13.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $14.25 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $55.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.23 million, with estimates ranging from $56.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:FPI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,665. The firm has a market cap of $411.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

