Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 254.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

