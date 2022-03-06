Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $43.43 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Republic Services worth $43,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

