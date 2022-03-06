Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,810 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Stryker worth $150,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $267.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,156. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

