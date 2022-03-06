Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Choice Hotels International worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.19. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.