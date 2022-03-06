Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 465,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $45.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

