Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.36

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.36 and last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 23315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.
FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.
In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:FIS)
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
