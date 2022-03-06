Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.36

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.36 and last traded at $90.72, with a volume of 23315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

