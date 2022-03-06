Financial Review: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Platforms and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 4.62 $39.37 billion $13.80 14.50 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Meta Platforms and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 1 12 32 1 2.72 Taboola.com 0 0 8 0 3.00

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $338.45, indicating a potential upside of 69.18%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 121.38%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 33.38% 29.71% 23.51% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Taboola.com on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc., engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

