First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.
FA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
FA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 344,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.