First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

FA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 344,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

