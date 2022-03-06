First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $10,450,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $450.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $363.32 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

