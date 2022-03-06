First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

SPG opened at $136.89 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.12 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

