First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in American International Group by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 501,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.48 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

