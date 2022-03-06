First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 434.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

