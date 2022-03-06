First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.