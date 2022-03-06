Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Five Point worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Five Point by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Point by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

