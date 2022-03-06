Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Reaches $60.97 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.