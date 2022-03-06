FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

NYSE:FLT opened at $226.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

