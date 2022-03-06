Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Floor & Decor posted sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Wedbush cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

