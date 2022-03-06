Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE:FND traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.82. 1,197,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,918. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

