Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $5.67

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00014600 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $60.90 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.07 or 0.06784039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.91 or 1.00039288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 331,872,447 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

