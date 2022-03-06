Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in February

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, downgraded Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Flower One stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Flower One has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flower One (FLOOF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.